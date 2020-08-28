Adelanto News
Saturday Lane closures planned on highway 395 in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) maintenance crews will continue installing damaged and missing delineators in the median of Route 395 in Adelanto from Desert Flower Road to Trenton Road/Mulz Road.
The work will take place on Saturday, August 29, from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Flagging will take place from post mile 21 (Desert Flower Road) to post mile 25 (Trenton/Mulz).
There will be up to thirty (30) minute delays so that work can be completed.
The California Highway Patrol will be on-site to protect the safety of the crews and motorists traveling through the work area.
It is strongly recommended to utilize I-15 as a detour to avoid lengthy delays.
