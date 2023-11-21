Santa’s Mailbox Brings Holiday Magic to Victorville

Victorville, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Victorville is thrilled to announce the arrival of Santa’s Mailbox, a charming addition to the community. Located at Hook Community Center on 14973 Joshua Street, this enchanted mailbox awaits letters from children of all ages, capturing the spirit of the holiday season.

Starting immediately and running until December 8, 2023, Santa’s Mailbox will be open for letter drop-offs from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to send a letter directly to Santa Claus himself! Time is of the essence as this wonderful service is only available for a limited time.

To ensure a personal response from Santa, make sure to include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with your letter. Spread the word and encourage all the children of Victorville to participate in this heartwarming tradition. Santa is committed to bringing joy to every child in Victorville by personally responding to each and every letter.

The arrival of Santa’s Mailbox at Hook Community Center has ignited an atmosphere of excitement throughout the city. Children from all corners of Victorville are eagerly preparing their heartfelt letters, sharing their wishes and dreams for the magical season ahead.

Gather your pens, paper, and imagination, then head over to Hook Community Center to join in on the holiday spirit. Let your words take flight, infused with the magic and joy of this special occasion.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to connect with Santa Claus himself! Spread the word and ensure that this holiday season is truly unforgettable for all the children of Victorville.

