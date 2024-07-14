Sandstorm Rips Through Victor Valley, Leaving Widespread Destruction
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A powerful sandstorm ripped across portions of the Victor Valley on Friday afternoon leaving behind a trail of destruction
Many people described the event as a haboob, a microburst, a dust devil, or a whirl-wind, as it moved from Hesperia to Victorville and Barstow.
Several large and mature trees at Desert View Memorial Park on Amargosa Road in Victorville were toppled over or snapped.
Fire departments received multiple calls for “downed wires” as the dust reduced visibility to almost nothing.
Several carports, sheds, and trampolines were destroyed by the sudden winds that some described as sounding like a freight train.
VVNG member Teresa Jackson Cline said that was probably the worst wind storm she’s ever seen in her 35 years of living in the area. “Even though it was short-lived, it did come through a few times,” she stated.
On Friday, The National Weather Service reported increased tropical moisture, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. The NWS issued a Red Flag Warning in effect until 9 PM PDT Sunday, July 14, 2024, due to the anticipated thunderstorms and the associated fire risks.
