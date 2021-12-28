San Diego woman killed in crash on I-15 freeway near Halloran Summit Road

HALLORAN SPRINGS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a fiery rollover crash Christmas Day on the I-15 freeway as Linh Thuy Nguyen, a resident of San Diego.

It happened on December 25, 2021, at about 11:50 pm, along the northbound I-15, north of Halloran Summit Road in an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County.

According to a California Highway Patrol news release, a 42-year-old male also from San Diego was driving a 2000 Lexus ES300 at an unknown speed.

CHP said the driver allowed the vehicle to veer to its right, traversing the right shoulder, entering the open desert terrain where it overturned. After the crash, the Lexus caught fire and became fully engulfed.

“A passing motorist stopped on scene, removed the male driver from the Lexus and located the female passenger on the ground adjacent to the Lexus,” stated the news release.

Nguyen, the passenger of the Lexus was pronounced deceased at the scene at 12:40 am. The driver was transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV for major injuries.

Information on the driver’s identity or the age of Nguyen were not available at the time of this article. CHP officials said that alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a contributing factor in this collision.

This collision is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Barstow Area and anyone with information is asked to call (760) 255-5900.

Halloran Springs is a set of springs in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California, United States. It is located on Interstate 15 between Baker, California and Las Vegas, Nevada approximately 15 miles northeast of Baker.

