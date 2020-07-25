San Bernardino Woman, 25, With No Underlying Conditions Dies From COVID-19

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old woman who died from COVID-19 had no underlying health conditions and is the youngest person to die from the virus in San Bernardino County, officials said.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this young woman,” said Acting Public Health Officer, Dr. Erin Gustafson. “This devastating loss is a reminder that this virus can be deadly to anyone, regardless of age or medical history. We urge citizens of San Bernardino County to continue to take this virus seriously and abide by public health recommendations.”

As of today, 43% of COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County are those between the age of 20 and 39, and the median age of COVID-19 cases is 38 years old.

Local county health officials said her passing is a reminder that this virus can hit all ages and encouraged people to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently to help control the virus from spreading.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, 218 males and 154 females have died. The 70+ age group accounts for 209 of those deaths followed by 77 deaths from people between 60-69-years-old.

Deaths by location of residence in the Victor Valley:

CITY: DEATHS: ADELANTO 6 APPLE VALLEY 2 BARSTOW 3 HESPERIA 6 LUCERNE VALLEY 1 OAK HILLS 1 ORO GRANDE 1 VICTORVILLE 8 (7/24/20)

Latest Stats

26,796 Confirmed Cases (up 2.3% from the previous day)

372 Deaths (up 3.9% from the previous day)

226,027 Tested (up 1.4% from the previous day)

For more statistics from the COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, click the desktop or mobile tab on the County’s sbcovid19.com website.