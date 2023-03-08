San Bernardino Police find rock cocaine hidden inside sprinkler heads

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two subjects were arrested after police found rock cocaine hidden inside sprinkler heads.

On March 7, 2023, Officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to a call for service regarding possible narcotic sales in the area of Baseline and Belle Streets.

Officers arrived and detained two individuals in the area. Through further investigation, they located a considerable amount of rock cocaine hidden inside two fake sprinkler heads.

Additionally, they located a vehicle associated with the two subjects, and inside they found a loaded handgun, several scales, seven cell phones, and various other narcotics including powder cocaine and ecstasy pills.

Both subjects were arrested on multiple felony charges. Both were convicted felons and one was a documented gang member.

The names of the suspects were not available for release at the time of this article.

