San Bernardino International Airport to Add Service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Breeze Airways recently announced that it will commence service from San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) beginning February 15, 2024.

The roundtrip flights will operate every Thursday and Sunday, offering travelers access to the “Valley of the Sun,” the latest addition to Southern California’s newest airport. FlySBD.com is now offering one-way fares starting at just $39.

“New nonstop service to Phoenix from the San Bernardino International Airport is a welcome addition for Inland Empire residents,” said Frank J. Navarro, SBD’s Commission President, and Mayor of the City of Colton. “The U.S. Department of Transportation ranked SBD as the most affordable airport in the nation, and a growing number of travelers have discovered, and continue to choose the airport for its convenience and low cost.”

“We’re happy to offer our Guests from San Bernardino and the Inland Empire more nonstop travel opportunities,” said David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze Airways. “With today’s announcement, Phoenix is just a short $39 hop from SBD.

Phoenix, the fifth largest city in the U.S. and also known as the Valley of the Sun, is the gateway to the major metropolitan area that includes Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, and Chandler.

“Breeze Airways will make travel to the Phoenix area more accessible for Inland Empire residents,” said SBD CEO Michael Burrows. “They can now skip the drive and easily visit family and friends, conduct business, or support their favorite sports team through the convenience of their local airport.”

“We are pleased to see Breeze Airways offer new affordable travel options,” said Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “Inland Empire residents continue to find that Breeze offers a nice travel experience from the country’s most affordable airport, where parking is just $5.00 a day and right next to the terminal.”

For more information about San Bernardino International Airport, and Breeze Airways’ destinations, flight schedules and low fares, visit FlySBD.com.

Copy URL URL Copied