San Bernardino County Unemployment Rate Improves From Last Year As Healthcare Jobs Grow

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County’s unemployment rate remained lower than a year ago in July, while healthcare continued to lead employment gains across the Inland Empire, according to California Employment Development Department data reported as of Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

The county’s unemployment rate was 5.5% in July 2026, down from 6.0% in July 2025, a year-over-year improvement of half a percentage point.

The July rate, however, increased from 5.2% in June and 4.6% in May.

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San Bernardino County had an estimated 960,400 employed residents in July, compared with 962,500 in June and 970,600 in May. In July 2025, an estimated 977,700 county residents were employed.

The county’s labor force totaled 1,016,500 in July 2026, compared with 1,015,400 in June, 1,016,900 in May and 1,040,300 in July 2025.

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California’s unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 5.3% in July, compared with 5.2% in June and 5.9% in July 2025.

The United States unemployment rate, also not seasonally adjusted, was 4.4% in July, unchanged from June and down from 4.6% in July 2025.

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Healthcare continued to pace employment growth, adding more than 18,000 jobs across the Inland Empire over the previous 12 months.

For residents looking for work, the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board hosts hiring events at the county’s America’s Job Centers of California and other locations throughout the year.

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An upcoming hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carl Johnson Center, 214 N. Palm Ave. in Rialto. Information about the event is available through the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Department.

Another hiring event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the West Valley America’s Job Center of California, 9650 Ninth St., Suite B, in Rancho Cucamonga.

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San Bernardino County also operates three America’s Job Centers of California, which connect employers with job seekers. The High Desert center is located at 17310 Bear Valley Road, Suite 109, in Victorville and can be reached at 760-552-6550.

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The unemployment figures are from the California Employment Development Department.

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