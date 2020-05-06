San Bernardino County surpasses 100 coronavirus deaths

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four new coronavirus deaths were reported on Tuesday in San Bernardino County, taking the total to 101 from 97 on the day before.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are now 2,329 confirmed cases and 23,413 total patients have been tested.

A 12th San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the employee is a deputy sheriff assigned to corrections and is self-isolating at home. It is unknown where the employee was exposed to the virus.

Breakdown of the number of confirmed cases by location in the Victor Valley:

Adelanto – 32

Apple Valley – 34

Barstow – 9

Fort Irwin – 2

Hesperia – 61

Oak Hills – 12

Phelan – 9

Victorville – 100

Wrightwood – 1

Testing Locations Week of May 4, 2020:

Wednesday, May 6 – Barstow Sports Park

2800 Mayor Katy Pkwy., Barstow

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, at http://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events/

Thursday, May 7 – IEHP Community Resource Center

12353 Mariposa Road, Victorville

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, call (909) 771-2911

STATE TESTING LOCATIONS AND INFORMATION

Monday through Friday – State of California

Victor Valley College, 18422 Bear Valley Road, Victorville

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123

Monday through Friday (May 8 – May 29) – State of California

Victorville Activities Center, 15075 Hesperia Rd., Victorville

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123

Wednesday and Thursday

(May 6 – May 7, for first responders, health care workers and government employees ONLY) – State of California

Victorville Activities Center, 15075 Hesperia Rd., Victorville

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123

Wednesday through Sunday (May 6-May 10)

Columbia Middle School, 14409 Aster Rd., Adelanto

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.