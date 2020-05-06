All NewsFeatured

San Bernardino County surpasses 100 coronavirus deaths

VictorValley News avatar VictorValley News May 5, 2020
coronavirus san bernardino county death

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Four new coronavirus deaths were reported on Tuesday in San Bernardino County, taking the total to 101 from 97 on the day before.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are now 2,329 confirmed cases and 23,413 total patients have been tested.

A 12th San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the employee is a deputy sheriff assigned to corrections and is self-isolating at home. It is unknown where the employee was exposed to the virus.

Breakdown of the number of confirmed cases by location in the Victor Valley:

  • Adelanto – 32
  • Apple Valley – 34
  • Barstow – 9
  • Fort Irwin – 2
  • Hesperia – 61
  • Oak Hills – 12
  • Phelan – 9
  • Victorville – 100
  • Wrightwood – 1

Testing Locations Week of May 4, 2020:

  • Thursday, May 7 – IEHP Community Resource Center
  • 12353 Mariposa Road, Victorville
  • 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, call (909) 771-2911

STATE TESTING LOCATIONS AND INFORMATION

  • Monday through Friday – State of California
  • Victor Valley College, 18422 Bear Valley Road, Victorville
  • 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123
  • Monday through Friday (May 8 – May 29) – State of California
  • Victorville Activities Center, 15075 Hesperia Rd., Victorville
  • 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123
  • Wednesday and Thursday
  • (May 6 – May 7, for first responders, health care workers and government employees ONLY) – State of California
  • Victorville Activities Center, 15075 Hesperia Rd., Victorville
  • 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123
  • Wednesday through Sunday (May 6-May 10)
  • Columbia Middle School, 14409 Aster Rd., Adelanto
  • 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Appointment ONLY, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123

