San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy tests positive for COVID-19

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed one of its patrol deputies has tested positive for COVID-19, Coronavirus.

The patrol deputy is resting at home at this time and is experiencing flu-like symptoms, stated sheriff’s officials in a news release.

“We are currently investigating how the deputy was infected. Although we do not know when and where the deputy was exposed to the virus, we continue to encourage all members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty,” stated the release.

Out of respect for our deputy, no additional details regarding their identity or medical treatment will be released.

The department encourages all residents to follow local and state guidelines of hygiene and social distancing http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.

