San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department opens CCW permit processing location in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus and Victorville Mayor Debra Jones, announced the opening of a new Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) permit office located in Victorville.

During the Tuesday morning press conference, the Sheriff said the High Desert has grown exceptionally over the last 30 years and it’s now home to over 500,000 people.

“Many of our residents live in remote areas and own businesses and they want peace of mind by having a CCW. I’m a firm believer that qualified responsible gun owners should be able to have a CCW to be able to protect themselves on their worst day,” stated Dicus.

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

According to the sheriff, San Bernardino County has 11,000 CCW holders with new applications coming in monthly.

The sheriff said people have been able to qualify at High Desert gun ranges for years but they had to travel down to San Bernardino to complete the application process.

“Now they can start their application online and complete the process in their local community. With our staff being available here two days a week we hope to better serve our High Desert communities,” he stated.

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

The office is located within the Victorville Court Services Division at 14455 Civic Drive, in Victorville on the northeast side of the Victorville Courthouse.

The office will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and is not currently processing renewal requests, however, it’s anticipated this service will be available in the coming months.

“It’s my commitment to increase administrative services and prevent our High Desert residents from driving down the hill to access these important sheriff’s department processes,” stated the sheriff.

“I applaud Sheriff Dicus for being responsive to the needs of our residents who want to protect themselves in a law-abiding and responsible way,” stated City of Victorville Mayor Debra Jones. “Sheriff Dicus, your hard work, your faithful work, is much appreciated you are furthering the good cause of public safety and we thank you.”

For additional information and questions, please visit https://wp.sbcounty.gov/sheriff/ccw-faq/ or call (909) 473-3893.

