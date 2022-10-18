San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Kicks Off Operation Consequences in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On October 1, 2022, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department kicked off Operation Consequences, focusing on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.

During the first two weeks of the operation, the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division made 38 arrests and confiscated 28 firearms.

On October 15, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Victorville Police Department, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and San Bernardino Police Department, served search warrants at seven locations in Victorville and conducted multiple parole and probation compliance checks, traffic stops, and pedestrian checks.

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

During the operation, 22 suspects were arrested, and 25 firearms were recovered.

“We are committed to the safety of our communities and a large part of that is taking guns out of the hands of criminals and holding the criminals accountable.” said Sheriff Dicus. “I am grateful for the continued support of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and look forward to a successful operation that sends a clear message that criminal activity has consequences.” SHANNON D. DICUS, Sheriff-Coroner

The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression.

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Officials said the intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Patrol Stations, as well as California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and other agencies.

Sheriff’s officials said “Operation Consequences” will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

List of operations locations:

1. 14000 Block of El Evado Rd., Victorville

2. 13000 Block of Baylor Dr., Victorville

3. 15000 Block of Naples Ln., Victorville

4. 16000 Block of Victor St., Victorville

5. 14000 Block of Borego Rd., Victorville

6. 15000 Block of Bluffside Ln., Victorville

7. 13000 Block of Linda St., Victorville

8. 13000 Block of Burning Tree Dr., Victorville

9. 14000 Block of Rodeo Dr., Victorville

10. 13000 Block of 3rd Ave., Victorville

11. 14000 Block of Kimberly St., Victorville

12. 15000 Block of Village Dr., Victorville

13. 14000 Block of El Evado Rd., Victorville

14. 14000 Block of Kimberly St., Victorville

15. 12000 Block of Senecio Ave., Victorville

16. 15000 2nd St., Victorville

17. 15000 Block of Inca Wy., Victorville

18. 12000 Block of Mariposa Rd., Victorville

19. 14000 Block of Monarch Blvd., Victorville

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

(photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

