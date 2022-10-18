All News
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Kicks Off Operation Consequences in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On October 1, 2022, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department kicked off Operation Consequences, focusing on conducting targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and the Sheriff’s jurisdiction surrounding the city of San Bernardino.
During the first two weeks of the operation, the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division made 38 arrests and confiscated 28 firearms.
On October 15, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Victorville Police Department, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and San Bernardino Police Department, served search warrants at seven locations in Victorville and conducted multiple parole and probation compliance checks, traffic stops, and pedestrian checks.
During the operation, 22 suspects were arrested, and 25 firearms were recovered.
“We are committed to the safety of our communities and a large part of that is taking guns out of the hands of criminals and holding the criminals accountable.” said Sheriff Dicus. “I am grateful for the continued support of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and look forward to a successful operation that sends a clear message that criminal activity has consequences.”SHANNON D. DICUS, Sheriff-Coroner
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with county-wide crime suppression.
Officials said the intent is to provide additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department, allowing for increased law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.
The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and Patrol Stations, as well as California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and other agencies.
Sheriff’s officials said “Operation Consequences” will take place over the next several months to curb violent crime and disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs.
List of operations locations:
- 1. 14000 Block of El Evado Rd., Victorville
- 2. 13000 Block of Baylor Dr., Victorville
- 3. 15000 Block of Naples Ln., Victorville
- 4. 16000 Block of Victor St., Victorville
- 5. 14000 Block of Borego Rd., Victorville
- 6. 15000 Block of Bluffside Ln., Victorville
- 7. 13000 Block of Linda St., Victorville
- 8. 13000 Block of Burning Tree Dr., Victorville
- 9. 14000 Block of Rodeo Dr., Victorville
- 10. 13000 Block of 3rd Ave., Victorville
- 11. 14000 Block of Kimberly St., Victorville
- 12. 15000 Block of Village Dr., Victorville
- 13. 14000 Block of El Evado Rd., Victorville
- 14. 14000 Block of Kimberly St., Victorville
- 15. 12000 Block of Senecio Ave., Victorville
- 16. 15000 2nd St., Victorville
- 17. 15000 Block of Inca Wy., Victorville
- 18. 12000 Block of Mariposa Rd., Victorville
- 19. 14000 Block of Monarch Blvd., Victorville
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
21-year-old arrested after a rooftop stand-off in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Two teen girls ejected during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Lanes closed on State Route 138 in Phelan due to fatal crash investigation
-
All News7 days ago
The legendary “Oldies But Goodies” DJ Art Laboe dies at the age of 97
-
All News6 days ago
Convicted felon back in jail after shooting gun in a Phelan neighborhood
-
All News6 days ago
Police arrest suspect found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle in Phelan
-
All News3 days ago
National Trails Highway in Oro Grande closed due to a fatal traffic accident
-
All News4 days ago
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend for the Victor Valley