San Bernardino County Seeks Short-Term Dog Fosters Ahead Of Wings Of Rescue Flight

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Animal Care is seeking short-term foster families to care for dogs preparing for an upcoming Wings of Rescue flight scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12.

According to a written statement from San Bernardino County Animal Care, short-term foster care helps ensure dogs are healthy, comfortable and ready for transport.

Foster families provide animals with a safe, temporary home where they can receive additional care, socialization or a quieter environment while awaiting adoption or transport.

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“Every foster home helps us save more lives,” said Jennifer Osorio, assistant director of the Department of Public Health. “When residents step forward to foster, they become part of a communitywide effort to support animals in need.”

The county said its foster program is designed to be accessible, with essential supplies including food, crates and basic care items provided at no cost to foster families.

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Residents who are unable to foster can support shelter animals through the Animals aRe First Fund, which provides resources for foster pets and shelter animals throughout San Bernardino County.

Those interested in becoming a foster can learn more and apply through the San Bernardino County Pet Foster Program webpage: https://animalcare.sbcounty.gov/become-a-pet-foster-parent/

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Donations to support foster pets through the Animals aRe First Fund can be made at https://arffund.org/

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