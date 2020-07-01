All News
San Bernardino County reports largest single-day increase with 753 new COVID-19 cases
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County health officials reported 753 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths on Tuesday.
According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, the latest numbers mark the county’s highest single-day increase of confirmed cases since testing began in late March. The previous single-day record was 649 new cases on June 23rd.
Health officials said, “a large amount of data was entered into the database as a result of a backlog of cases over the past several days. This caused a spike in the number of new cases.”
As of June 30th, there are 12,250 confirmed coronavirus cases, 6,931 (projected) people have recovered, and 253 deaths have been attributed to the disease. A total of 139,704 persons have been tested and 9% were positive.
People ages 70+ account for 145 deaths, followed by the 60-69 age group with 51 deaths. The case fatality rate is 2%.
|LOCATION:
|POSITIVE CASES:
|DEATHS:
|TESTED:
|ADELANTO
|171
|4
|1,574
|APPLE VALLEY
|177
|2
|4,181
|BARSTOW
|60
|2
|1,635
|HESPERIA
|334
|3
|4,276
|OAK HILLS
|43
|1
|606
|PHELAN
|43
|0
|621
|VICTORVILLE
|527
|8
|7,846
For all COVID-19 related information, including case statistics, FAQs, guidelines and resources, visit the County’s COVID-19 webpage at http://sbcovid19.com/. Residents of San Bernardino County may also call the COVID-19 helpline at (909) 387-3911 for general information and resources about the virus. The phone line is NOT for medical calls and is available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have questions about social services, please call 211.
