San Bernardino County Reports 294 Rural Thefts in 7 Months as Sheriff’s Task Force Recovers $15.6 Million

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported that its Rural Crimes Task Force and patrol stations have recovered more than $15.6 million in stolen property and made 85 arrests as part of ongoing efforts to combat rural crime in 2026.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, investigators have been targeting crimes involving train cargo theft, copper wire theft, agricultural property theft and illegal animal fighting throughout the county.

During the first seven months of 2026, from January through July, authorities recorded 294 thefts involving train cargo and other rural properties, resulting in more than $16.8 million in reported financial losses.

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Through coordinated investigations involving the Rural Crimes Task Force and Sheriff’s patrol stations across San Bernardino County, authorities have recovered more than $15.6 million in stolen property.

As of September 1, 2026, investigators had also made 85 arrests in connection with investigations involving rural crime and illegal animal fighting.

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The Sheriff’s Department said these types of crimes can result in significant financial losses, damage critical infrastructure and negatively affect residents and businesses in rural communities.

The Rural Crimes Task Force focuses on preventing and investigating crimes affecting rural areas while improving the department’s response to emerging crime trends.

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Investigators continue working alongside Sheriff’s patrol stations, specialized units, community members and industry partners to identify criminal activity, investigate those responsible and recover stolen property.

The Sheriff’s Department said the ongoing efforts are part of its commitment to reducing crime, protecting residents and safeguarding property throughout San Bernardino County.

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(An anonymous source provided a video on October 2, 2026, reportedly showing individuals stealing cargo from a train near Oro Grande/Helendale along Route 66 in San Bernardino County.)

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