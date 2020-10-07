All News
San Bernardino County Offers Free Flu Vaccinations for All Residents
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The County’s Public Health Department is sponsoring a flu vaccination campaign offering every resident a flu shot at no cost. The department has established “medical point of dispensing” (MPOD) sites throughout the County and plans to add additional sites (including mobile clinics) throughout the flu season.
“This year it’s more important than ever for residents to get a flu vaccination,” said County Public Health Director Corwin Porter. “This year’s flu season is overlapping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so we’re doing everything we can to avoid what we’re calling a ‘twindemic.’”
Porter said getting a flu shot will not only reduce your risk of illness, hospitalization, and even death, but it will also help free-up capacity for those who require medical attention for COVID-19 or other ailments.
“People who get vaccinated for the flu are much less likely to require medical care, which will save medical resources and reduce the burden on an already-strained healthcare system,” he said.
Following is a list of flu clinics providing free vaccinations throughout October. Many of the sites also offer COVID-19 tests, which the County is also encouraging residents to get. Additional information on the flu and the flu vaccination, along with a more extensive list of vaccination clinics, can be found by clicking here.
Sites offering flu vaccinations and COVID-19 tests
Needles Recreation Center
1111 Bailey Ave., Needles
Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. – Noon
Rancho Sports Center
8303 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga
Oct. 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Victor Valley College
71 Mojave Fish Hatchery Rd., Victorville
Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
National Orange Show (NOS) (The Dome)
689 S. E St., San Bernardino
Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center
15556 Summit Ave., Fontana
Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Copper Mountain College (Bell Center)
6162 Rotary Way, Joshua Tree
Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Sites offering flu vaccinations only
Ontario Conference Center (North)
1947 E. Convention Center, Ontario
Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Ecclesia Christian Fellowship
1314 E. Date St., San Bernardino
Oct. 14 from 1 – 5 p.m.
Lucerne Valley Senior Center
10431 Allen Way, Lucerne Valley
Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Chino Neighborhood Activities Center (NAC)
5201 D St., Chino
Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Big Bear City Hall
39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake
Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Victorville Activities Center
15075 Hesperia Rd., Victorville
Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Lytle Creek Community Center
14082 Center Rd., Lytle Creek
Oct. 26 from 2 – 6 p.m.
