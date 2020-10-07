San Bernardino County Offers Free Flu Vaccinations for All Residents

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The County’s Public Health Department is sponsoring a flu vaccination campaign offering every resident a flu shot at no cost. The department has established “medical point of dispensing” (MPOD) sites throughout the County and plans to add additional sites (including mobile clinics) throughout the flu season.

“This year it’s more important than ever for residents to get a flu vaccination,” said County Public Health Director Corwin Porter. “This year’s flu season is overlapping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so we’re doing everything we can to avoid what we’re calling a ‘twindemic.’”

Porter said getting a flu shot will not only reduce your risk of illness, hospitalization, and even death, but it will also help free-up capacity for those who require medical attention for COVID-19 or other ailments.

“People who get vaccinated for the flu are much less likely to require medical care, which will save medical resources and reduce the burden on an already-strained healthcare system,” he said.

Following is a list of flu clinics providing free vaccinations throughout October. Many of the sites also offer COVID-19 tests, which the County is also encouraging residents to get. Additional information on the flu and the flu vaccination, along with a more extensive list of vaccination clinics, can be found by clicking here.

Sites offering flu vaccinations and COVID-19 tests

Needles Recreation Center

1111 Bailey Ave., Needles

Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. – Noon

Rancho Sports Center

8303 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga

Oct. 9 from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Victor Valley College

71 Mojave Fish Hatchery Rd., Victorville

Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

National Orange Show (NOS) (The Dome)

689 S. E St., San Bernardino

Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center

15556 Summit Ave., Fontana

Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Copper Mountain College (Bell Center)

6162 Rotary Way, Joshua Tree

Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sites offering flu vaccinations only

Ontario Conference Center (North)

1947 E. Convention Center, Ontario

Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ecclesia Christian Fellowship

1314 E. Date St., San Bernardino

Oct. 14 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Lucerne Valley Senior Center

10431 Allen Way, Lucerne Valley

Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Chino Neighborhood Activities Center (NAC)

5201 D St., Chino

Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Big Bear City Hall

39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake

Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Victorville Activities Center

15075 Hesperia Rd., Victorville

Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lytle Creek Community Center

14082 Center Rd., Lytle Creek

Oct. 26 from 2 – 6 p.m.