San Bernardino County now at 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Eight new cases of coronavirus were reported within San Bernardino County bringing the official count to 17 confirmed cases and no deaths attributable to the disease, officials said.

The county said additional cases have been expected to emerge as more test results are reported to the county.

The first case of coronavirus in San Bernardino County was reported on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

On March 19th an executive order signed by the Governor said all individuals living in the state of CA are to stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.

As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:

People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance.

Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.

Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus, contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.

