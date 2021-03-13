San Bernardino County Moves into Less-Restrictive Red Tier on Sunday

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Sunday San Bernardino County will move to the less-restrictive red tier, allowing more businesses and services to reopen and open more fully, including schools, gyms, restaurants, movie theaters and museums.

“People throughout our county have worked relentlessly over the past year to protect each other’s health and safety,” said Board of Supervisor’s Chairman Curt Hagman. “This has been a community-wide effort involving everyone from healthcare professionals and essential workers to businesses and residents following strict public health protocols. Our diligence is now beginning to pay off.”

Corwin Porter, the County’s public health director, noted that the county saw 47 new positive cases on March 9, compared to 5,421 new cases on January 4 — a 99% decrease. The County’s current case rate is 5.2 cases per 100,000 residents, its positivity rate is 2.8% and its equity positivity rate is 3.2%.

The move into the Red Tier means numerous local businesses, including gyms, restaurants, movie theaters and museums, can open for indoor services with modifications.

Gyms will be allowed to open indoors at 10% capacity

Retailers and malls can operate at 50% capacity

Hair and nail salons can continue to operate indoors with modifications

Restaurants can operate indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Museums, zoos, and aquariums can reopen indoors at 25% capacity

Libraries can open at 50% capacity

Outdoor live events can resume at 20% capacity (effective April 1)

Amusement parks can reopen at 15% capacity and small group restrictions (effective April 1)

Schools may reopen fully for in-person instruction following re-opening guidance. Local school officials will decide whether and when that will occur.

In a Facebook post, the Town of Apple Valley reported that Cinemark Jess Ranch will reopen this Sunday and AMC Apple Valley reopens next Friday.

Victor Valley College announced this week that campus services will reopen to students and the public on May 10.

“We encourage you to enjoy the additional opportunities created by our move to the red tier, but please remember to keep wearing face coverings, washing your hands, maintaining physical distance from others, and avoiding large social gatherings. We’ve made huge progress but we’re not out of the woods yet,” stated Porter.

