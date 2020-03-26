San Bernardino County Launches coronavirus visual dashboard

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County launched its COVID-19 Data Dashboard on Thursday morning.

The dashboard provides a visual of the COVID-19 surveillance in San Bernardino County.

The dashboard offers information like overall testing by lab facility, confirmed cases by gender, confirmed cases by age group, number of patients tested, and of course the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county.

According to the data, there are 54 positive cases within the county and two deaths.

To view the dashboard click on the following: San Bernardino County COVID-19 Dashboard



