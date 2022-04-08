San Bernardino County issues Heat Advisory as high heat temperatures expected

San Bernardino County Health Officer Dr. Michael Sequeira issued a heat advisory as extreme heat is expected to begin today and continue through the weekend.

“High heat temperatures do not typically occur during this time of the year,” said Dr. Sequeira, “Residents should take steps to protect their health, especially those who are vulnerable to heat illness, including the elderly, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, the homeless or poor and people with chronic medical conditions.

Residents are encouraged to learn the warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illness and are advised to take the necessary precautions to prevent serious health effects such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke by following the tips below.

Stay cool

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

• Find an air-conditioned Cooling Center open to the public by dialing the United Way’s toll-free resource telephone line at 2-1-1, or by visiting inlandsocaluw.org/211 and typing “cool places” and your zip code in the search box.

• Do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device.

• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day and avoid direct sunlight.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Take cool showers or baths to lower body temperature.

• Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

Stay hydrated

• Drink water more than usual and don’t wait until thirst sets in to drink.

• Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working.

• Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

• Make sure family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

For Pets

Pets are vulnerable to high temperatures too, but are unable to vocalize their distress. Some signs of heat distress in pets can include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive thirst and vomiting. Help prevent a heat emergency by taking these steps.

• Leave pets extra water.

• Bring pets inside during periods of extreme heat.

• Ensure pets have plenty of shade if kept outside. Remember, the shade pets have in the morning will either change or diminish as the sun moves throughout the day and may not protect them.

• Don’t force animals to exercise when it is hot and humid. Exercise pets early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are cooler.

• Do not let pets stand on sidewalks or hot asphalt to avoid burning their paws.

• Never leave pets in a parked vehicle. Even in the shade with windows cracked, temperatures can reach over 120 degrees inside. The vehicle is quickly turned into a furnace and can kill any animal.