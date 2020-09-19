San Bernardino County is Looking for a Few Good Poll Workers

The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) is recruiting poll workers for the upcoming 2020 Presidential General Election.

Due to the current pandemic, polling places will be open Saturday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 3, and it’s extremely important to have enough poll workers to staff these locations all four days.

Being a poll worker is a great way to be a part of our democracy at work, and assist your neighbors at the polling place. Consider some of the benefits of becoming a poll worker:

Serving your community

Being a part of the democratic process

Earning some extra money

To learn more, and to complete an application, visit this link to our online poll worker application. If you have any questions, please contact the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters at 909-387-8300 or email the ROV directly at Communications@SBCountyElections.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.