San Bernardino County is Looking for a Few Good Poll Workers
The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters (ROV) is recruiting poll workers for the upcoming 2020 Presidential General Election.
Due to the current pandemic, polling places will be open Saturday, Oct. 31 through Tuesday, Nov. 3, and it’s extremely important to have enough poll workers to staff these locations all four days.
Being a poll worker is a great way to be a part of our democracy at work, and assist your neighbors at the polling place. Consider some of the benefits of becoming a poll worker:
- Serving your community
- Being a part of the democratic process
- Earning some extra money
To learn more, and to complete an application, visit this link to our online poll worker application. If you have any questions, please contact the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters at 909-387-8300 or email the ROV directly at Communications@SBCountyElections.com.
