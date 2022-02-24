Connect with us

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a motorhome fire in Hesperia

Published

3 hours ago

on

motorhome fire in hesperia
(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a motorhome fire Wednesday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at about 2:30 pm, on February 23, 2022, in the 18000 block of Live Oak Street.

Medic Engine 302 arrived on scene and located a fully involved motorhome to the rear of a single-story residential home with exposures to the structure and additional yard contents on the property, according to a tweet from County Fire.

The fire was knocked down and contained to the RV and there was no extension or damage to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported and the official cause of the fire is under investigation.

motorhome fire in hesperia
(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)
motorhome fire in hesperia
(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

