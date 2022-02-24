San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a motorhome fire in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a motorhome fire Wednesday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at about 2:30 pm, on February 23, 2022, in the 18000 block of Live Oak Street.

Medic Engine 302 arrived on scene and located a fully involved motorhome to the rear of a single-story residential home with exposures to the structure and additional yard contents on the property, according to a tweet from County Fire.

The fire was knocked down and contained to the RV and there was no extension or damage to nearby homes.

No injuries were reported and the official cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

(Photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

HESPERIA: #SBCoFD on scene of fully involved motor home to the rear of a single story residential home at the 18K block of Live Oak. ME302 reporting exposures to the home and additional yard contents on the property. Krn pic.twitter.com/MJ4AjNsI1i — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 23, 2022