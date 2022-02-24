All News
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a motorhome fire in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to a motorhome fire Wednesday afternoon in Hesperia.
It happened at about 2:30 pm, on February 23, 2022, in the 18000 block of Live Oak Street.
Medic Engine 302 arrived on scene and located a fully involved motorhome to the rear of a single-story residential home with exposures to the structure and additional yard contents on the property, according to a tweet from County Fire.
The fire was knocked down and contained to the RV and there was no extension or damage to nearby homes.
No injuries were reported and the official cause of the fire is under investigation.
HESPERIA: #SBCoFD on scene of fully involved motor home to the rear of a single story residential home at the 18K block of Live Oak. ME302 reporting exposures to the home and additional yard contents on the property. Krn pic.twitter.com/MJ4AjNsI1i
— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) February 23, 2022
