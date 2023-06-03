San Bernardino County Firefighters Respond to Vegetation Fire Friday Afternoon in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a vegetation fire that broke out on a hillside on Friday afternoon in the City of Hesperia.

It happened at about 4:12 pm, on June 2, 2023, near Chase Avenue and the fire posed an initial threat to nearby homes at the top of the hill on Danbury Avenue.

County Firefighters acted quickly and thanks to their quick actions the situation was quickly brought under control and contained.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

Officials said the fire burned approximately 3.8 acres before it was completely extinguished.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours to fully mop up and extinguish hot spots. Hand crew firefighters established containment lines around the perimeter to further control the fire.

“During this fire, additional incidents broke out in the high desert region which required multiple cover engines from our valley division to maintain service coverage in our high desert stations,” stated fire officials.

(San Bernardino County Fire responded with three Engines, one brush engine, one water tender, one hand crew, a fire investigator, and one chief officer. — photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

SBC Fire Safety Message:

As we enter the summer months, it is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent wildfires. San Bernardino County Fire Department encourages residents to follow these essential wildland safety guidelines:

Create a defensible space around your property by clearing brush and vegetation at least 100 feet from your home.

Properly maintain your property by regularly removing dead vegetation, leaves, and debris.

Dispose of cigarettes, matches, and other flammable materials in designated containers.

Avoid outdoor activities that may cause sparks or ignite fires during periods of high fire danger.

Report any signs of smoke or fire immediately by dialing 911.

By adhering to these guidelines, we can collectively contribute to the safety and well-being of our community.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

