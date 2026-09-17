San Bernardino County Firefighters Receive Fitness Equipment Donation From Planet Fitness Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Planet Fitness Hesperia donated 23 pieces of strength and fitness equipment to the San Bernardino County Fire Department on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to support firefighters’ physical conditioning and preparedness.

The donation took place at the Planet Fitness location at 12745 Main St. in Hesperia and included rowers, adjustable and flat benches, Smith machine towers, leg and shoulder press machines, three racks of dumbbells ranging from 5 to 75 pounds, and additional equipment.

The donation was intended to help firefighters train for the physically demanding conditions they can encounter during emergencies, including working in extreme heat while carrying heavy equipment.

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Firefighters also train while wearing their equipment to build endurance for situations they may encounter in the field.

The donation highlighted the importance of physical fitness within the fire service, where cardiovascular health is a significant concern. Strength training was also promoted as a way to help firefighters improve their overall fitness and physical readiness for emergency response.

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