San Bernardino County Fire Crews Deliver Baby Girl at Hesperia Home

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters from Hesperia helped deliver a baby girl at a home Wednesday morning.

On April 8, 2020, EMS personnel on Medic Ambulance 302 responded to a report of childbirth /contractions at a private residence.

Upon arrival, MA302 personnel found a female in living room couch experiencing frequent contractions. Deeming childbirth to be imminent, EMS personnel quickly prepared for a delivery at the scene.

At approximately 9:55am, Mom gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. Both mother and newborn baby were quickly assessed then transported to Desert Valley for further care.

A few hours later, MA302 personnel followed up to Desert Valley Labor and Delivery Ward to deliver a bouquet of flowers and congratulations card to the new parents.

MA302 is proud to serve the community of Hesperia with professionalism. Congratulations to the new parents!

Family gave consent to San Bernardino County Fire Department to share their story and photograph.

MA302 personnel: AO/PM Jake Gallagher & AO/EMT Frank Campos

