San Bernardino County Fire adds CARE K9 partners to its Hope Team

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In a joint effort, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Fire District added new CARE K9 partners to its Hope Team.

On November 17th, 2022, the Community Service & Reentry Division welcomed San Bernardino County Fire District Captain Paul Kramer, Steven Story, who is an Engineer and Paramedic, and their CARE K9 partners Bailey and Cooper, to the HOPE Team.

Interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol, a stress-related hormone, lower blood pressure, reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost the moods of humans, studies have shown.

(HOPE TEAM)

“The CARE K9s provide emotional support to persons in crisis and help to build relationships and trust with those we serve, ” a Sheriff’s press release stated.

“Captain Kramer and Engineer/Paramedic Story will expand the breadth of our outreach operations by offering paramedic-level medical services, fire prevention education, medical and mental health follow up and general supportive services to the unhoused population, many of whom also have mental health and substance use disorders,” stated the news release.

Together, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Fire District are continuing joint efforts to connect those experiencing homelessness to resources, treatment, and housing, and ultimately work together towards the goal of ending homelessness in San Bernardino County.

(HOPE TEAM)

K9 Badge.

“Thank you to Board of Supervisors, CEO Leonard Hernandez, Sheriff Shannon Dicus and Fire Chief Dan Munsey for allowing this partnership to become a reality,” stated the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

