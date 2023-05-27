San Bernardino County Fair kicks off Memorial Day weekend in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Fair kicks off this Memorial Day weekend, bringing food, live shows, friendly competitions and new attractions to this year’s celebration.

“On behalf of the 28th District Agricultural Association and the San Bernardino County Fair, we are excited to open on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. as ‘A Place Where Everyone Comes Together,’ said 28th DAA Board President Patrick Kahler, noting the theme of this year’s fair. “We have two fun-filled weekends packed with monster trucks, demolition derbies, rodeos, amazing concerts, fun food, great drinks, animals, exhibitions, acts and an amazing carnival! I welcome everyone to join us and visit SBCFair.com to get your tickets today!”

The 76th annual SBC Fair will be held May 27-29 and June 2-4, with gates opening at 2 p.m. each day. This weekend brings the return of the highly anticipated Dirt Series, sponsored by High Point Concrete Construction.

The Dirt Series begins with Monster Truck Mayhem on Saturday, a high-energy show by Motor Sports Production featuring six fan-favorite monster trucks to entertain fairgoers of all ages.

Those seeking more thrills should return on Sunday for the Demolition Derby, which boasts a $15,000 purse. To top off the first weekend, Western Heritage Rodeo is bringing a Pro Open Bull Riding event to the SBC Fair on Memorial Day, sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps and featuring some of California’s top bull riders.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and shows start at 6:30 p.m. for all three Dirt Series shows.

Along with the Grandstand events, attendees can expect to see a variety of live music performances and entertainers all around the fairgrounds, including the unique musical act The Strolling Piano and the incredible criss-crossing flying trapeze troupe The Flying Royals.

There will also be shopping opportunities which highlight local artists and small businesses, interactive animal exhibits, and all of the traditional competitive exhibits, ranging from crafts and fine art to food and garden. The 2023 SBC Fair Livestock will offer all its traditional showing opportunities, with the Jr. Livestock Auction being held both in person and virtually on Saturday, June 3 starting at 10:30 a.m.

“The SBC Fair Board, team and myself always look forward to the annual fair, and this year is no exception,” said SBC Fair CEO Jennifer Morgan. “This is our time to provide entertainment and showcase the future farmers and talents of our community. We’ve worked very hard to bring new and exciting things this year.”

Helm and Sons Amusements, SBC Fair’s longtime carnival partner, will provide a wide variety of attractions for both children and adults, including popular rides like the Giant Wheel, Alpine Slide, Zipper and Super Shot.

“We are excited to be debuting our new ride Medusa for the first time,” said Helm and Sons General Manager Tom Kay. “And for the first time at the SBC Fair, the Grand Prix Roller Coaster.”

The second weekend of the fair will continue the excitement with the Sunland Ford Concert Series. Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Ana Bárbara, one of the leading females in Mexican music today, will open the music series with Latin Night on Saturday June 2.

Sunday June 3 is Country Night, featuring singer-songwriter Michael Ray, who is known for bringing vintage sounds to modern country and has four No. 1 songs, including “Whiskey and Rain” and “Think a Little Less.”

The last evening of the fair offers a free concert with fair admission, featuring contemporary Christian artist Crowder. With over 3 million records sold and 3 Grammy nominations, Crowder’s music invites attendees to “Come As You Are” to a Night of Faith at the 2023 SBC Fair.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for all three concerts. Tickets to all of the High Point Concrete Construction Dirt Series and Sunland Ford Concert Series shows are available to purchase at www.SBCFair.com or onsite.

Visit www.SBCFair.com to purchase tickets to the 2023 SBC Fair. Pre-sale general admission tickets are $5 and sold online only until May 26. General admission at the gate is $10. Children two years and younger are free. Parking is $5 cash only onsite. Unlimited carnival ride wristbands and fastpasses are available to purchase online and onsite.

The SBC Fair is located at 14800 7th Street in Victorville. For more information, visit www.SBCFair.com or call 760-951-2200.

