San Bernardino County Deputy With Ties To Motorcycle Gang Arrested on Multiple Felony Charges

In a developing story from San Bernardino County, Deputy Christopher Bingham of the Sheriff’s Department has been placed under arrest following an extensive investigation by the Gangs/Narcotics Division into his alleged ties with a local Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG).

The investigation, which commenced in January 2024, revealed that Deputy Bingham had been seen partaking in motorcycle rides and social activities with members of the OMG. This association sparked concerns leading to further scrutiny of his actions.

On March 23, 2024, Deputy Bingham was stopped while riding with two members of the OMG by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A subsequent search led to the discovery of a loaded, unregistered firearm on his person. He was taken into custody and booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Further investigation involved a search warrant executed at Deputy Bingham’s residence, where authorities uncovered a substantial cache of approximately 160 firearms. Among these were a fully automatic assault rifle equipped with a grenade launcher, silencers, destructive devices, and paraphernalia related to the OMG. Also found was a stolen shotgun from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

In response to these findings, on April 4, 2024, the District Attorney’s Office formally brought forth a series of felony charges against Bingham. These include Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Short-Barreled Rifle, Grand Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Destructive Device, Possession of Silencers, and Participation in a Criminal Street Gang. A corresponding arrest warrant was issued.

Bingham was apprehended by the Specialized Enforcement Division and the Gangs/Narcotics Division at 1:00 p.m. and booked at the West Valley Detention Center. Bail was set at $500,000.

In a statement, Sheriff Shannon Dicus addressed the situation: “The actions of this deputy are alarming and inexcusable; he not only tarnishes his badge but also undermines the integrity and credibility of the entire department. Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and we have placed him on compulsory leave effective immediately. The investigation has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, and charges have been filed.”

The Sheriff’s Department is seeking further information from the public regarding the incident. Individuals with knowledge pertinent to the case are encouraged to contact the Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909) 387-8400. For those preferring to maintain anonymity, tips can be provided through the We-Tip Hotline by calling 1800-78-CRIME (27463), or online at www.wetip.com.





