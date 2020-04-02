San Bernardino County coronavirus cases grow to 254; Adelanto reports first case

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The number of people infected with the coronavirus across San Bernardino County has grown to 254 with a total of six deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, the city of Adelanto officially recorded its first positive COVID-19 case as of Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the town of Apple Valley now has two confirmed cases.

The number of coronavirus cases across the county is now at 254 positive, 6 deaths, 2,963 patients tested with 8.6% of those testing positive, according to the County’s dashboard.

Males account for 50.8% of the positive tests and individuals between the ages of 18-49 years old account for 103 of the county’s current 254 cases.

The latest numbers represent a nearly 40% increase in the number of positive cases from the day before.

Victorville will host the county’s second drive-thru testing on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Those who have appointments will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone without an appointment may arrive at 1 and will be served while testing supplies last.

County officials expect the numbers to continue rising as testing becomes more available.

