San Bernardino County Confirms First Human West Nile Virus Case Of 2026

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County health officials have confirmed the county’s first human case of West Nile virus in 2026, involving a resident of the city of San Bernardino.

The San Bernardino County Public Health Department announced the case in a written statement posted Sept. 16. It marks the county’s first reported human case of West Nile virus since 2024, when seven cases were reported.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, particularly during warmer months when mosquito activity increases.

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“West Nile virus infection continues to be a health concern in our region, particularly during the warmer months when mosquito activity increases,” said San Bernardino County Health Officer Sharon Wang, D.O. “Residents can reduce their risk by using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing and eliminating standing water around their homes. These simple steps can help protect you, your family and your community.”

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected Culex species mosquito that previously bit or fed on an infected bird, according to the county.

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Symptoms typically develop three to five days after a mosquito bite, although many people who become infected do not experience symptoms. Possible symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and a skin rash.

Fewer than 1% of people infected with West Nile virus develop severe neuroinvasive illness, which can cause inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues, according to Public Health.

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Older adults and people with weakened immune systems or certain medical conditions — including cancer, diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease — face a higher risk of severe illness. The county said people who have received an organ transplant or take medications that suppress the immune system are also at increased risk.

Officials advise people to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms including high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, sudden vision loss, numbness or tingling, confusion, muscle weakness, paralysis or loss of consciousness.

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To reduce the risk of mosquito bites, Public Health recommends eliminating standing water around homes, including water that collects in birdbaths, old tires, buckets, flowerpots and clogged gutters. Swimming pools should be kept clean, circulating and properly chlorinated.

Residents are also encouraged to wear socks, shoes and light-colored, loose-fitting long pants and long-sleeved shirts while spending time outdoors.

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The county recommends using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus and following product label instructions. Residents should also make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens without tears or holes.

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Mosquito breeding or increased mosquito activity can be reported to San Bernardino County Public Health Environmental Health Services.

For mosquito and vector control information or services, residents can call 800-442-2283 or visit the San Bernardino County Mosquito and Vector Control website.

Dead or sick birds can be reported by calling 1-877-WNV-BIRD (1-877-968-2473) or through California’s West Nile virus reporting website.

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