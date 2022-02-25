San Bernardino County Code Enforcement cleans up 17 tons of waste from illegal cannabis grow sites

San Bernardino County Code Enforcement will begin cleaning up hoop houses, irrigation systems, tarp fencing and other items that support illegal cannabis grow sites throughout the county.

The first clean-up began last week in Lucerne Valley, where more than 17 tons of trash, tarps, and plastic sheeting were removed from an illegal cannabis grow site.

The Board of Supervisors updated the County Code in December declaring specific items leftover from a cannabis grow site a public nuisance while also giving County Code Enforcement the authority to eliminate waste.

Code Enforcement will continue abating sites like this one throughout unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County to ensure compliance with the law. Property owners will receive an invoice for all abatement costs to ensure full cost recovery to the County.

To report a violation, Code Enforcement may be reached Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (909) 884-4056 or (760) 995-8140, via email at CodeEnforcementDivision@lus.sbcounty.gov or via web at https://cms.sbcounty.gov/lus/CodeEnforcement/CodeEnforcementHome.aspx.