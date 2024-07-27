San Bernardino County Code Enforcement Adds New Team to Desert Region

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Code Enforcement Division is continuing to make positive strides in protecting the health, safety and general welfare of the communities they serve by creating a new team to serve the desert region.

Senior Code Enforcement Supervisor Paul Kleinsmith, who previously led the North Desert Team, now leads the Central Desert Team. This region covers the central and eastern I-15 corridor to the Nevada State line, Hwy 58 Barstow areas, Hwy 18 in Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley, and Hwy 247 to the Johnson Valley area. The region is well known for its Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) parks, including Johnson Valley and Stoddard Valley.

“The Central Desert Team will provide code enforcement services to the communities of unincorporated Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Johnson Valley, Barstow, Hinkley, Grandview, Lenwood, Yermo, Fort Irwin, Newberry Springs, Daggett, Ludlow, Harvard, Nipton, Searchlight, Wheaton Springs, Mountain Pass, Baker, Sandy Valley, and other smaller communities in the region,” Supervisor Kleinsmith commented.

The team, who work out of the Jerry Lewis High Desert Government Center in Hesperia, consists of one senior Code Enforcement officer and two Code Enforcement officers. They will be supported by the larger Code Enforcement team.



In addition to the new Central Desert Team, the Code Enforcement Division currently provides code enforcement services to the desert region with two other region-specific teams. Timothy Mezin, Code Enforcement supervisor, leads the North Desert Team. Supervisor Mezin is supported by a dedicated team of one senior Code Enforcement officer and four Code Enforcement officers. The North Desert Team covers the western side of the desert, roughly from the Mojave River north to Kern County, along the 395 Corridor. It includes the unincorporated communities of Victorville, Hesperia, Phelan, Oak Hills, Wrightwood, Pinon Hills, Kramer Junction, Boron, Helendale, Oro Grande, Silver Lakes, Spring Valley Lake, Ridgecrest and Trona.



In the South Desert Region, Code Enforcement Supervisor Curtis Stone and his team of one senior Code Enforcement officer and three Code Enforcement officers provide services to the unincorporated communities of Rimrock, Pioneer Town, Flamingo Heights, Yucca Valley, Landers, Homestead Valley, Yucca Mesa, Joshua Tree, Morongo Valley, 29 Palms, Wonder Valley, Vidal Junction, Havasu Lake and Needles. The team is based out of the Bob Burke Government Center in Joshua Tree, which is open to the public on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m.



“The new Central Desert Team has helped to reduce the number of cases handled by other desert officers, allowing them to respond more quickly to new cases and follow up on ongoing cases. Officers now have more time to assist the public,” stated Code Enforcement Chief Ignacio Nunez.

“Other benefits of dividing responsibilities between teams in the desert region include allowing supervisors more time to dedicate to fieldwork, addressing community-specific issues, and establishing stronger connections with community leaders. In addition, close collaboration with other enforcement partners, such as San Bernardino County Fire Hazmat and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, is essential in addressing problematic properties, illegal dumping, and other nuisance issues within our communities,” concluded Chief Nunez.



Recognizing the unique challenges presented by desert regions, the Code Enforcement Division, together with the three Desert Teams, is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all residents and visitors in San Bernardino County.





