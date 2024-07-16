San Bernardino County Authorities Tackle Retail Theft with Operation Smash & Grab

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (VVNG.com) — Between June 28 and July 11, 2024, law enforcement agencies in San Bernardino County worked together to address the issue of retail theft across various shopping districts.

The coordinated effort, dubbed Operation SMASH & Grab, involved multiple agencies including the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Rancho Cucamonga Station, San Bernardino County Probation Department, Homeland Security Investigations, California Highway Patrol, and the San Bernardino Police Department.

During this two-week period, the investigators succeeded in making 12 felony arrests and 24 misdemeanor arrests. Additionally, they recovered a total of $7,826.00 in stolen property.

Retail theft in San Bernardino County has been on the rise, often involving organized crews that carry out robberies, burglaries, and other crimes. These incidents not only result in property loss but also create an uneasy shopping environment for local residents.

Operation SMASH & Grab specifically targeted the Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and Chino Hills shopping areas.

By employing both conventional and non-conventional investigative methods, the authorities aim to dismantle the networks behind these thefts and improve the overall quality of life for the community.

The initiative received backing from the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, who authorized additional funding to support county-wide crime suppression efforts. This funding allows the Sheriff’s Department to enhance law enforcement services, addressing key issues that affect the daily lives of residents.

(Photo: SBSD Headquarters)

(Photo: SBSD Headquarters)





