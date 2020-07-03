San Bernardino County allowing restaurants to expand outdoor dining space amid COVID-19

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Restaurants located within the unincorporated County of San Bernardino (including the City of Victorville) are allowed to convert a percentage of their on-site parking into outdoor dining space.

On July 1, 2020, CA Governor Gavin Newsom announced immediate temporary restrictions on certain indoor business operations, including all dine-in restaurants following a surge in COVID-19 cases as previously reported by VVNG.

This guidance from the State applies for a minimum of three weeks and is subject to an extension based on epidemiologic indicators.

Victorville City Officials said they will make every effort to help business establishments to remain in operation with modified adjustments, particularly using public sidewalks or parking lots.

Below is the list of guidelines required by the City of Victorville:

Tents/Canopies can be Accommodated

Any tent (2 Sidewalls or more) or combined tents totaling less than 400 square feet in size do not require a permit from the City of Victorville. No more than 2 side walls shall be allowed for outside dining purposes.

Any canopy (No Sidewalls) or combined canopies totaling less than 700 square feet in size do not require a permit from the City of Victorville.

All Canopies or tents shall be properly designed and installed with anchors to withstand winds and prevent from collapsing.

A fire extinguisher is required within each tent or canopy. Additional fire extinguishers are required for spans over 75 feet.

Cooking shall not be allowed in tents or canopies.

All tents and canopies shall be made of flame-resistant fabric that is approved and listed by the State of California Fire Marshal.

For more detailed information, please contact the City of Victorville’s Fire Prevention office at (760) 955-5227.

You can read the complete guidelines posted on the city’s website by clicking here.

The following guidelines apply to businesses in the unincorporated areas that wish to temporarily relocate indoor seating from a permitted facility for outdoor COVID-Compliant dining. Businesses within City boundaries need to contact the City for their requirements.

Due to the temporary nature of the restrictions, relocating indoor seating to

outdoors will be considered in substantial conformance with existing County

permits. Only a courtesy COVID compliance/safety inspection is required.



A maximum of 50% on-site parking spaces may be converted to dining space.

Outdoor seating must maintain six feet of separation between tables.

Outdoor dining must not encroach into drive aisles, or conflict with any vehicle

traffic or pedestrian access to the facility. Encroachment permits are required for any obstruction in public right-of-way.

Other permit requirements, including hours of operation, remain in effect.

Outdoor dining must not impede disabled access.

CAL/OSHA and Department of Public Health requirements remain in effect.

Temporary authorization from ABC is required for outdoor alcohol service.

Contact County Code Enforcement at (909) 884-4056 for a courtesy inspection.

If you have any questions about these requirements before calling for an inspection, please contact the Planning Division at (909) 387-8311. Please note this is a temporary adjustment that would be in effect only during the timeline that the State enacts this temporary closure of indoor dining service.

Customers sit under a canopy with a sign outside Richie’s Diner letting people know they are open. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

