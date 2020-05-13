Samaritan LC Animal Hospital completes building acquisition in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Samaritan LC Animal Hospital successfully acquired a new building in Hesperia that will allow the Veterinary Clinic to expand.

Paul A. Casillas, the Senior Commercial Sales and Leasing Associate with The Bradco Companies represented Mrs. Grace Choi and her husband Dr. Corea Choi in the acquisition.

The property is located on Outer Bear Valley Road at the intersection of Industrial Blvd. in Hesperia. The 4,900± Sq. Ft. building was built in 2004 by Mr. & Mrs. Pollack on a lot consisting of 23,687± Sq. Ft.

The property was formerly the retail site of The Haven Antiques and Collectables Gift Shop and will now be the future home and primary site of Samaritan LC Animal Hospital.

The property was purchased for $630,000.00.

The Sellers, Mrs. Wendy and Dan Pollock, were represented by Mr. Graeme Carr, Senior Associate of NAI Capital – Victorville.

“I had originally assisted Dr. Choi with leasing his current location. Dr. Choi currently operates his initial Veterinary Clinic at the Apple Valley Commons shopping center; one of several retail properties developed by Lewis Retail and Lewis Operating. Due to his impeccable work ethic and exceptional services that he provides for his clients, Dr. Choi has experienced such great success, almost immediately outgrowing this space, and for the last two years had me looking for a new more spacious property, until we found this extremely well-located and appropriately priced facility” stated Paul Casilla.

Dr. and Mrs. Choi started construction on May 11th, 2020, and plan to hold a grand opening on July 11th, 2020.

(Paul Casilla)

