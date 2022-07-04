All News
Sacramento woman, 27, arrested for robbery in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old woman from Sacramento named Heidi Escalante was arrested for robbery and resisting deputies in Phelan.
On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 5:37 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a strong arm robbery at Dollar Tree in Phelan.
Sheriff’s officials said the female suspect entered the store and placed items in her bag.
“Escalante tried to leave the store with the items without paying. An employee approached her and told her to remove the items from the bag or pay for them. Escalante responded with profanity and punched the employee,” stated sheriff’s officials.
Deputies arrived and located the suspect outside of the store. They attempted to detain her but she resisted and cut deputies with her fingernails.
Escalante was arrested for robbery and resisting an executive officer. She was booked at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $100,000.00 bail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Fox, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.
Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Woman airlifted after home explodes in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Planned Parenthood in Victorville evacuated after bomb threat
-
All News6 days ago
3 teens arrested after gunfire erupts at a house party in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Two dehydrated hikers rescued by helicopter from Bowen Ranch in Apple Valley
-
All News3 days ago
Gofundme launched for Hesperia truck driver stabbed to death near Fresno
-
All News6 days ago
Woman driving U-Haul truck crashes 50 feet down a ravine in Oak Hills
-
All News6 days ago
Police and fire vehicles damaged while responding to a fire at an illegal marijuana grow in Baldy Mesa
-
All News4 days ago
Stabbing investigation underway at the Riverton Apartments in Victorville