Sacramento woman, 27, arrested for robbery in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old woman from Sacramento named Heidi Escalante was arrested for robbery and resisting deputies in Phelan.

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 5:37 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a strong arm robbery at Dollar Tree in Phelan.

Sheriff’s officials said the female suspect entered the store and placed items in her bag.

“Escalante tried to leave the store with the items without paying. An employee approached her and told her to remove the items from the bag or pay for them. Escalante responded with profanity and punched the employee,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Deputies arrived and located the suspect outside of the store. They attempted to detain her but she resisted and cut deputies with her fingernails.

Escalante was arrested for robbery and resisting an executive officer. She was booked at High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $100,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Fox, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

