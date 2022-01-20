RVs and boats destroyed in early morning fire on Mariposa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Several RV’s and boats in a storage lot were completely destroyed during an early morning fire in Victorville.

At approximately 7:12 a.m. this morning, Jan. 19, the Victorville Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at 13393 Mariposa Rd., behind the Victor Villa Mobile Home Park, an active 55+ manufactured home community.

The fire caused a huge plume of black smoke to billow miles into the clear blue sky and was visible from around the Victor Valley.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

Victorville City spokeswoman Sue Jones told VVNG the first unit to arrive on the scene reported multiple recreational vehicles with heavy fire involvement under a solar carport.

“Firefighters quickly initiated an attack, contained the fire to three recreational vehicles and two boats, and prevented the fire from extending to other vehicles or the mobile home park,” stated Jones. “Fortunately, no injuries were reported.”

The Victorville Fire Department response included three medic engines, one medic truck, multiple chief officers, and one investigator.

San Bernardino County Fire assisted with one medic engine from Station 22 in Spring Valley Lake.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact Battalion Chief Goth at (760) 955-5227.

