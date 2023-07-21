RV erupts into flames on NB I-15 freeway Bear Valley Road off-ramp in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after an RV erupted into flames on the northbound I-15 freeway Bear Valley Road off-ramp.

It happened at about 5:50 pm, on July 20, 2023, and involved an older model Commander RV.

Debbie Payne told VVNG she was on Mariposa Road when she saw flames coming from the engine compartment of the motorhome and waved at the driver to get away. “He kept on trying to run back inside and the flames were already very large. I believe it was his home so it was hard for him to watch it burn,” stated Payne.

(Photo: Debbie Payne)

Firefighters with Victorville City Fire arrived on scene and were able to quickly douse the flames.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the Bear Valley Road off-ramp was closed for approximately one hour while the RV was towed away.

CHP conducted a traffic break and fire reported they would be using the no. 2 lane. The cause of the fire is currently unknown at this time.

