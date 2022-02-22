RV catches fire on the northbound I-15 freeway in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An RV caught fire on the northbound I-15 freeway Monday night in Apple Valley.

The fire was reported at about 9:50 pm, on February 21, 2022, north of the Stoddard Wells Road off-ramp near Bell Mountain.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived on scene and confirmed the 1989 Chevrolet Bounder RV was on the right-hand shoulder and fully engulfed with fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

