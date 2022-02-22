All News
RV catches fire on the northbound I-15 freeway in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An RV caught fire on the northbound I-15 freeway Monday night in Apple Valley.
The fire was reported at about 9:50 pm, on February 21, 2022, north of the Stoddard Wells Road off-ramp near Bell Mountain.
Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived on scene and confirmed the 1989 Chevrolet Bounder RV was on the right-hand shoulder and fully engulfed with fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Woman found dead next to a tent on Bear Valley Rd in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
SWAT team responds to a barricaded man inside the Jess Ranch community in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Pursuit with stolen truck ends in Victorville Food 4 Less parking lot
-
All News6 days ago
Get Ready for California Days on Feb. 19 and 20 at Calico Ghost Town￼
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville City seeking community members to serve on Homelessness Solutions Task Force
-
All News4 days ago
Father shot and killed by 33-year-old son in Lucerne Valley
-
All News5 days ago
3 injured in head-on crash Wednesday night on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Man found dead next to rented U-haul truck in Helendale