Rural Crime Investigators Recover Stolen Equipment in Phelan; Suspect Arrested

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Rural Crime Investigators have recovered stolen equipment, including a generator, tractors, and trailers, with an estimated value of $100,000, and arrested a suspect reportedly involved in the theft.

The incident began when the Victorville Police Department received a report of grand theft on Monday, July 1, 2024. Spectrum Communications informed the police that a generator was taken from their work site by unknown individuals. Rural Crime Investigators responded promptly and gathered evidence indicating that an older model Dodge Durango without plates was used to steal the generator.

Investigators successfully traced the Durango and identified the suspect as 24-year-old Cecil Amar Barrera, a resident of San Bernardino. They conducted searches at multiple locations in the high desert and eventually located Barrera at a property on Sonora Road, near Power Line Road, in Phelan.

The stolen generator, along with the Durango, were found on the property. Further investigation revealed additional stolen items, including a flatbed trailer and a tractor, which had been stolen from an Arizona Pipeline job site in Victorville on the same day.

The total recovery for Spectrum Communications and Arizona Pipeline amounted to approximately $66,000. Additionally, two other stolen trailers were discovered, bringing the total value of recovered items to approximately $100,000.

Cecil Amar Barrera was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants. He is currently held at the High Desert Detention Center with bail set at $60,000.

The investigation continues, and Rural Crime Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to contact Deputy L. Torres at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can also be provided through We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or via www.wetip.com.





