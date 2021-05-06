Adelanto News
Runaway 16-year-old girl missing from Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway girl missing from Adelanto.
On May 3rd sometime between 8:15 am and 11:00 am Makayla Ferguson was seen on surveillance camera getting into a blue 4-door truck in front of her residence in the 107000 block of Moorfield Street in Adelanto.
Sheriff’s officials said she was carrying her belongings and is considered a voluntary missing.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Grantham, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
28-year-old tattoo artist killed in Victorville crash
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
17-year-old shot and killed in Adelanto, suspect arrested
-
All News7 days ago
Juvenile shot following altercation at Victor Valley High School in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Teen helping stranded motorist robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Elderly woman carjacked at gas station in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Brushfire in Cajon Pass started by RV fire
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville felon arrested for possession of a loaded gun on jail property
-
Adelanto News7 days ago
Passenger sitting in parked car robbed at gunpoint in Adelanto