Runaway 16-year-old girl missing from Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway girl missing from Adelanto.

On May 3rd sometime between 8:15 am and 11:00 am Makayla Ferguson was seen on surveillance camera getting into a blue 4-door truck in front of her residence in the 107000 block of Moorfield Street in Adelanto.

Sheriff’s officials said she was carrying her belongings and is considered a voluntary missing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Grantham, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Makayla Ferguson – Photo courtesy of Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station)

