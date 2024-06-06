Rubio’s Coastal Grill Closes Adelanto Location Amidst Strategic Restructuring

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Rubio’s Coastal Grill in Adelanto has permanently closed its doors as part of the company’s broader restructuring effort.

The location at the corner of Highway 395 and Palmdale Road was one of 48 underperforming locations in California affected by the recent decision.

Employee’s working at the Adelanto location arrived to work on Friday, May 31, 2024, and were informed it would be their last day. One employee told VVNG she worked there for 8 years and was saddened and heartbroken by the news. Employees were given the option of transferring to other locations that would require a much longer commute.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill confirmed the closures via social media, underscoring that the iconic chain, known for its Original Fish Taco®, is still very much in business. The company, which operates 86 locations across California, Arizona, and Nevada, asserted its commitment to continuing operations and serving great food.

According to a written statement, the restaurant industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, and Rubio’s has not been immune. Increased work-from-home practices have led to diminished in-store traffic, while rising food and utility costs, along with significant increases in the minimum wage in California, have all contributed to operational pressures.

The closing of the Adelanto location is part of Rubio’s strategy to “right-size” the company and position it for future success. “Making the decision to close a store is never an easy one. While painful, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic long-term plan to position Rubio’s for success for years to come,” read the company’s statement.

Despite these challenges, Rubio’s remains optimistic about the future. Co-founder Ralph Rubio, the guiding force behind the popular menu items, will continue to inspire and energize the company. With nearly four decades of history, Rubio’s assures its loyal customers that the same delicious food will be available at their remaining locations.

Thanking their customers for their ongoing support, Rubio’s emphasized they are committed to thriving in today’s retail environment and sustaining the legacy of their beloved brand.





(Scroll Down To Comment)