Roundabout Grill in Victorville Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening celebration on August 29, 2023

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Roundabout Grill in Victorville is having a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration on Tuesday, August 29th from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Between the hours of 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., visitors will be able to take advantage of the “Buy one burger, get one burger FREE” special.

According to the company’s menu, all burgers are 100% Angus and come with Thousand Island dressing, onions, lettuce, and pickles. Customers have a variety of options to choose from like the Pastrami Cheeseburger, a Western Bacon Cheeseburger, or a Bacon Avocado Cheeseburger.

The expansive menu also offers traditional breakfast plates, Mexican breakfast plates, kids’ breakfasts, salads, sandwiches/melts, wraps, bowls, kids’ meals, and dinner deals.

Roundabout Grill is located at 12670 Hesperia Road, next door to the Chase branch in Victorville. Be sure to tell them you heard about it on VVNG!

