Rollover crash in Hesperia shuts down 15 freeway Tuesday, 2 airlifted

HESPERIA, Calif.(VVNG.com) — Traffic along the northbound I-15 freeway remains jammed after it was briefly shutdown to land two helicopters Tuesday.

It was reported at 11:53 a.m. on August 11, 2020, about a mile before Main Street in Hesperia.

For reasons still unknown, the four-door sedan rolled over and landed on it’s roof in a drainage ditch along the right shoulder of the freeway.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and located two people with critical injuries inside the tan colored vehicle.

Firefighters requested that the California Highway Patrol shut down traffic in order to allow the two helicopters to land on the freeway.

A Mercy Air helicopter landed first followed by a Reach helicopter and both occupants were airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The Victorville CHP is handling the investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.



