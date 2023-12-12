Rollover Crash Causes Traffic Delays on 15 Freeway in Hesperia, No Injuries Reported

HESPERIA, Calif.(VVNG.com) — A rollover crash on the 15 freeway in Hesperia resulted in traffic congestion during Monday morning lunch rush hour but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident took place at approximately 9:59 a.m. on December 11, 2023, near the Joshua Road overpass on the northbound 15 freeway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the scene and initiated an investigation.

For safety reasons, multiple lanes were temporarily closed as CHP officers diligently investigated the crash and coordinated with local tow services to remove the involved vehicle from the freeway.

To expedite the process, all lanes of traffic were briefly halted to allow the tow truck driver to access the northbound Joshua Road offramp. CHP officers directed traffic during this maneuver to minimize disruptions.

The male driver of the sedan emerged from the accident unharmed.

In addition to this rollover crash, several minor accidents were reported in the surrounding area during the same time frame. Though these incidents resulted in minor injuries, the details and causes of these crashes were not specified.

At approximately 1:45 pm, another accident involving an overturned vehicle was reported on the NB I-15 between Main Street and Bear Valley Road. The vehicle blocked at least one lane and resulted in additional delays.

The investigations into the collisions are being handled by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.

Copy URL URL Copied