Roger Lefferts, 78, missing from Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old man from Apple Valley.

Roger Lefferts was reported missing on Friday, July 23, 2021, when he failed to return home from a trip to San Manuel Casino in Highland. He checked into the Bear Springs Hotel, located a few blocks from the casino, on July 18, 2021, and was supposed to contact his family if he was going to extend his stay.

Roger was last seen when he checked out of the hotel on July 21, 2021. Sheriff’s officials said Roger suffers from multiple medical conditions that require medication and only took enough for his stay.

The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Roger. Anyone with information regarding Roger Lefferts whereabouts is asked to contact Apple Valley Police at (760)240-7400.

(courtesy photo)

