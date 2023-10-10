Rocket motors from NASA’s space shuttle Endeavor will pass through the Victor Valley on Tuesday morning

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two Solid Rocket Motors (SRMs) from NASA’s space shuttle Endeavor will pass through the Victor Valley on Tuesday morning as they are transported from their current home at the Mojave Air and Space Port to the California Science Center.

Each of the SRMs weighs 104,000 pounds and requires transportation on two separate trucks that will travel along US Highway 395 through Adelanto/Victorville before connecting to the I-15 freeway near the Pilot Truck stop on Joshua Street in Hesperia and eventually down the Cajon Pass.

According to Mojave Air and Space Port officials, the motors have been in storage since September 2020 and are the final elements of space shuttle Endeavour’s stack to arrive at the California Science Center.

(Each rocket case is 116-foot — Photo: California Science Center)

“The components, including NASA’s last remaining built-for-flight external tank, will make up the world’s only exhibit of an authentic shuttle poised for flight. Components of these two Solid Rocket Motors flew on a combined 81 space shuttle flights and 32 static tests, dating back to STS-5 in 1982, the fifth NASA Space Shuttle mission and the fifth flight of the Space Shuttle Columbia. The last use of a component was for STS-133, the last flight of Discovery,” stated officials.

The SRM will begin departing the Mojave Air and Space Port at 9 a.m. on October 10, 2023, exiting south on Airport Blvd, then east on the Mojave-Barstow Highway, and then continuing to Route 58 over the next two days. See the attached maps for detailed route information.

(Planned route of the Solid Rocket Motors)

“We’re excited to see the SRB’s on display in the future.” Said CEO Tim Reid.

On Oct. 11, the SRMs will travel northbound along Figueroa St. beginning at 7:30 am from 43rd Pl. to Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. At 8:00 am, the SRMs will pause at Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. before crossing a ceremonial finish line at 39th St. at 8:45 am.

(Photo: California Science Center)

The public is invited to gather on Figueroa St. from 43rd Pl. to 39th St. to watch the momentous arrival.

The California Science Center will open at 9:00 am., for guests to visit Endeavour, engage in hands-on science activities, and enjoy our dining and retail options.

Each Solid Rocket Motor will be mated to an Aft Skirt, already installed in the Shuttle Gallery of the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center; then Forward Assemblies will be mated to the top. Once stacked, these elements will complete the Solid Rocket Boosters (SRBs).

(Photo: California Science Center)

