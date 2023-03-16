All News
Rock Springs Road closed between Hesperia and Apple Valley due to flooding
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Flooding across Rock Springs Road between Hesperia and Apple Valley prompted San Bernardino County officials to shut down the roadway Wednesday morning.
A storm system that brought heavy rainfall overnight also prompted a flood watch for the San Bernardino Couty mountains.
At about 6:00 am, on March 15, 2023, Public Works closed Rock Springs Road due to flooding between Glendale Avenue and Deep Creek Road. Officials said, “works crews will monitor and reopen the road when it is safe to do so.”
Motorists searching for alternate routes used already busy Bear Balley Road leading to even more congestion for the commute home.
Most of the Mojave River flows underground and the West Fork of the Mojave flows into Silverwood Lake, formed by Cedar Springs Dam, which overflows in the Mojave River Forks Reserve area. On occasion, the lake releases water into the river usually during extreme flooding.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Mojave Water Agency said that water from the Mojave River reached Dagget Road traveling all the way from the Silverwood Lakespillway completely above ground. The locations are approximately 50 miles apart.
A portion of National Trails Highway also known as Route 66 between Barstow and the community of Silverlakes/Helendale washed away.
At this time it’s unknown how long Rock Springs Road will remain closed. Be sure to check back for updates.
