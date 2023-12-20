Robertson’s Truck Accident on 15 Freeway Causes Traffic Backup and Lane Closure

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A truck accident in Hesperia early this morning resulted in a significant traffic backup on the 15 freeway, causing delays and congestion for motorists in the area.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:03 a.m. near Joshua Street on the northbound 15 freeway.

The collision involved a semi-truck and yellow barriers, resulting in debris scattered across lanes one and two.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) requested a hard closure at 5:20 a.m., diverting traffic off at the 395.

Lanes two and three were closed leading up to Joshua Road due to substantial damage to the barriers.

Authorities also requested street sweepers to clean up the debris and repairs to be made to the damaged barriers.

To alleviate congestion, at 5:32 a.m., it was decided to reopen one lane while traffic diversion remained necessary.

The accident occurred under the overcrossing, blocking the lanes to the right of the split. Additionally, sandbags and debris obstructed the left side of the split, according to CHP logs.

Upon visual assessment by authorities, it was determined that a heavy-duty tow truck was required to remove the Robertson’s truck from the scene.

Emergency services reported debris scattered across all lanes as a result of the collision between the semi-truck and yellow barrels.

Motorists were urged to proceed with caution due to the disruptions in traffic flow.

The exact cause of the accident and any potential injuries sustained in the incident are unknown at this time.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the sequence of events leading to the crash.

Drivers are advised to stay updated on traffic reports and consider alternative routes if necessary to avoid the affected area.

We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.