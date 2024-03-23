Robertson’s Ready Mix Trailer Overturns on Southbound I-15 in Cajon Pass Disrupting Traffic

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists on the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass are experiencing traffic delays due to a crash involving a semi with an overturned trailer early Saturday morning.

It happened on March 23, 2024, at about 9:00 am, approximately 1 mile before the Kenwood Avenue off-ramp, and involved a Robertson’s Ready Mix truck transporting cement mix in double-tanker trailers.

For unknown reasons, the truck’s rear trailer overturned in the far right lane and no injuries were reported. Following the incident, authorities issued a SigAlert around 9:05 am near Kenwood Avenue.

(Photo by Robert Andrade)

A separate rollover crash was reported at 10:08 am, again on the SB I-15, north of the 215. According to CHP logs, a small gray sedan overturned and landed on its roof in the center divider.

A woman was trapped in the vehicle and Good Samaritans stopped to assist in getting her out. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the incident due to the woman having an asthma attack.

(Photo by Rem Lud)

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rain is forecasted for Saturday and Sunday with possible thunderstorms.

The mountain communities are expected to receive heavy snowfall, especially on Sunday. The winds will continue to be the strongest in the mountains, deserts, as well as the coastal areas.

(Caliente Road southbound near the I-15 freeway and Oak Hill Road. Photo by: Moris Manzur)

As of 11:40 am, the traffic backup on the SB I-15 extended to Ranchero Road in the City of Hesperia.

Alternate routes like Caliente and Mariposa Roads were already seeing gridlock traffic as motorists looked for alternate routes, in an attempt to bypass the stop-and-go freeway traffic.

Highway 138 East and West are also jammed near the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass. People traveling through the area of the Cajon Pass should anticipate at least a one-hour delay.

The current weather conditions in the Cajon Pass include moderate rainfall, fog, and gusty winds.

(Video credit: Moris Manzur)





